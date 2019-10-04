Marshall Wace LLP Sells 16,477 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,236,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,537,793,000 after acquiring an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.40.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

