Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 7,720 AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 477,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 53,864 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In related news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $296,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $968,928.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at $672,828.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.88 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.79%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

