Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,289,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Semtech by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,970,000 after buying an additional 520,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,662,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,940,000 after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Semtech by 80.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after buying an additional 704,376 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,522,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,147,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperformer” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

In other Semtech news, Director Sylvia Summers sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $300,412.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $195,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,911. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $48.90 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. Semtech’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

