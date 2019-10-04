Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

VEEV opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $2,513,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $165,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,862 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,762. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

