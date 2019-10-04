Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $253,000 Investment in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Sierra Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,723 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

BSRR stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $398.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

