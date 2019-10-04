Marshall Wace LLP Invests $296,000 in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 288.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luther Burbank by 1,967.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth $108,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $622.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Luther Burbank Corp has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LBC. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

