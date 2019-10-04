Marshall Wace LLP Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.43% of Tuesday Morning worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Tuesday Morning by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Tuesday Morning by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TUES opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.81. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. Equities analysts expect that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUES. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other Tuesday Morning news, Director Terry Lee Burman acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 318,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,468. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

