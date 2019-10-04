Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH) Trading Down 16.7%

Marksmen Energy Inc (CVE:MAH)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 255,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 49,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH)

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio, United States and Alberta, Canada. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010.

