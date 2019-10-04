Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,394,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,341,340,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,185,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,109,000 after acquiring an additional 312,035 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

MRO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532,746. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

