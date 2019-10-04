Manolete Partners’ (MANO) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target (down previously from GBX 500 ($6.53)) on shares of Manolete Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

MANO stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 470 ($6.14). The company had a trading volume of 4,987 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $204.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. Manolete Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 714 ($9.33). The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 454.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 478.36.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

