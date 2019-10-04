Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $3.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82,895 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.