Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGY. Barclays assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

MGY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. 516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.51 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen purchased 25,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,326,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 444,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 91,060 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,873,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

