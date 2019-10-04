Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tailored Brands by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Tailored Brands by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $227,633.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theo Killion purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,258.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 14,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Tailored Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,629.06% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRD. ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

