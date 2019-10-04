Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 176,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $219.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,699,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

