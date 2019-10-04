Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472,527 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $106,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after purchasing an additional 340,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,671,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 677,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 219,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth $7,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.98.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 1,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,695. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.66 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,027 shares in the company, valued at $569,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $47,870.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

