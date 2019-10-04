Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 136,728 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,728 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $114,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.34. 698,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.