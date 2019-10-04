Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.66% of Choice Hotels International worth $80,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 992,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,383,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 165,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

