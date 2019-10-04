Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 321,857 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,658,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,857 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.51% of Valley National Bancorp worth $125,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 619.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $179,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,949.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:VLY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 42,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,220. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.