Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 75,874 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,874 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Prologis worth $95,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

