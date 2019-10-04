Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 239,441 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,589,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,322,000 after acquiring an additional 255,863 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 338,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.43. 1,344,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

