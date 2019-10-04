Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $44.04 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Diamondback Energy worth $44,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.95.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $201,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

