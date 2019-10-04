Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.87% of Mack Cali Realty worth $39,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 49.47% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLI. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

