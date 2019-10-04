Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.96.

A number of research firms have commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $560,903.94. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 284,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,444.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Macerich by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Macerich by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Macerich by 3.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,543,000 after acquiring an additional 123,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 2,234,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. Macerich has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

