LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $104.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

