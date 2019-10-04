LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $93.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.19.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $104.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.