LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 48,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $106.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.