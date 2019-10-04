Lynch & Associates IN Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,042 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,240,206 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.35. 293,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $223.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day moving average is $202.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

