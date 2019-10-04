Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $618,297,000 after acquiring an additional 616,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,788,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.