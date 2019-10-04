Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. The company has a market capitalization of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

