Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.71 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.58. The company had a trading volume of 619,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.80. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $233.45. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

