Lynch & Associates IN Buys 730 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 138,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

FDIS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,272. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.