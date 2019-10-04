Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $106,946,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

GIS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

