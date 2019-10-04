LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on LYFT from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities raised LYFT from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LYFT from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02. LYFT has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LYFT will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,302.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,627,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,370 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in LYFT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LYFT by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

