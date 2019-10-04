LTO Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00191558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.01016531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,403,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,621,442 tokens. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

