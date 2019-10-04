Lookers’ (LOOK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

LOOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

Get Lookers alerts:

Lookers stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 56.40 ($0.74). The stock had a trading volume of 296,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. Lookers has a 52-week low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.80 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of $219.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Mark Douglas Raban bought 50,000 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90). Also, insider Tony Bramall bought 1,020,000 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,405.33). Insiders purchased a total of 2,830,000 shares of company stock worth $135,970,000 over the last three months.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.