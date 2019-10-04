LogisCoin Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded down 65.4% against the US dollar. One LogisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. LogisCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,472.00 and $7.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00193099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.01018399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091038 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LogisCoin Coin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc . LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

