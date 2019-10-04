Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 5.3%

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.60, approximately 2,380,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,502,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura set a $9.00 target price on Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $970.91 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Livent had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Livent by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

