Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.11 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

