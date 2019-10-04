Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.11 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $73.71.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.