Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,892,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 23,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,729. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $71.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

