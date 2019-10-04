Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $3.17 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00026090 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00697777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010631 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

