Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 386 ($5.04) to GBX 414 ($5.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective (down from GBX 540 ($7.06)) on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 537.36 ($7.02).

AUTO traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 488 ($6.38). The company had a trading volume of 2,551,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 520.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Trevor Mather sold 25,248 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £138,611.52 ($181,120.50).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

