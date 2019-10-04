Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Up 13%

Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD)’s share price rose 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78, approximately 250,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 214,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.90 target price on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $205.72 million and a PE ratio of -17.76.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

