LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

LX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 15,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,952. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $67,505,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 842.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 989,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.