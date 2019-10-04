Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Level One Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Level One Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock remained flat at $$24.47 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.86. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 18.06%. Research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director James L. Bellinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara E. Allushuski bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,750 shares of company stock worth $277,833. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.