Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 208,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,463,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 313,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.11. 452,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,454. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $304.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.84 and a 200 day moving average of $292.69.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

