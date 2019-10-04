Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,534 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 210,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,804. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.