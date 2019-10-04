Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.14. 2,240,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,765. The company has a market cap of $311.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average is $111.74. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

