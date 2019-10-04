Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $24,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 156,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,107. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

