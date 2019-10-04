Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 245 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.33.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.56. 1,357,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.48. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

