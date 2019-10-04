Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 115,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,062,977.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $10.31 on Thursday, reaching $1,186.94. 108,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,313. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,171.46. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

